Rockport Mayor Pro Tem: Get out while you can

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Charleston Suspect in Critical Condition
-
Police; Accused Rock Thrower Caught
-
Columbia Police Officers Talk About Heroic Rescue
-
Charleston Restaurant Shooting ID
-
Pelion Police Deal with Tombstone Mystery
-
Santee Cooper CEO Abruptly Retires
-
Myrtle Beach Named 3rd Most Dangerous City
-
Missing 15-year-old Girl in Sumter
-
Search Continues For Texas Fugitive
-
RAW: The Moment of Totality in Columbia, SC
More Stories
-
Water Rescue Underway on Lake MurrayAug 25, 2017, 9:29 p.m.
-
Harvey Now a Monster Category 4 HurricaneAug 25, 2017, 4:15 p.m.
-
Friday Night Blitz: High School Scores for August 25thAug 25, 2017, 9:59 p.m.