Severe Storms Bring High Winds, Power Outages to Midlands

wltx 11:08 PM. EDT March 21, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Severe storms brought high, damaging winds to parts of the Midlands Tuesday night, knocking out power and some trees.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for all of the Midlands through 2 a.m. The counties in our area under the watch are the following: Richland, Lexington, Lee, Kershaw, Calhoun, Sumter, Saluda, Newberry, Kershaw, Fairfield, Orangeburg, and Clarendon. 

The severe weather began around 9 p.m., moving through the nothern Midlands first, then into the central area (including Columbia) and finally down into the southern Midlands. 

While the Upstate saw intense hail from this system, we didn't quite anywhere near that level of frozen precipitation, although there was light hail reported in some areas. For our region, the greatest impacts were the sudden bursts of wind.

The highest record wind speed was 70 miles an hour atop Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

Here's a look at the  top wind gusts (information via RC Winds/National Weather Service) 

Williams-Brice Stadium - 70 MPH

Lake Murray Dam - 60 MPH 

McEntire Joint National Guard Base - 58 MPH

Columbia Metropolitan Airport - 51 MPH

There were various reports of trees and powerlines down in the area. At one point, there were almost 18,000 outages in Richland and Lexington Counties alone, based on information from SCE&G and the South Carolina Electric Cooperatives. 

