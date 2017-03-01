Columbia, SC (WLTX) - We could see severe storms this evening, as a cold front pushes continues to push through the Southeast, triggering violent weather.

Currently, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield Counties until 10 P.M. Areas north of Charlotte have already seen a violent outbreak of weather, with multiple tornado warnings issues for that region.

We're not expected to see that level of threat here, but the chance remains for isolated severe weather in the Midlands. News19 Chief Meteorologist Jim Gandy says the greatest risk will be for high winds associated with the rapidly moving system.

Frequent lightning and heavy rain are also possible.

The bulk of the storms are expected to move through about 10 p.m.

In advance of system, there has been a lot of heating, which could contribute to conditions being favorable for storms. We set an all-time high for this date in history of 84 degrees, breaking the old mark of 83.

The clouds will move out Thursday morning and cooler air will filter in. High temperatures Thursday will be in the middle 60s.

Over the next several days, we'll see relatively warm temperatures in the afternoon, but the morning will be a different story. On Saturday and Sunday, the low will flirt with the freezing line, and we could even see a frost.

