Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect Overnight for the Midlands

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - We're not quite done with at least the threat of severe weather.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch that's in effect until 7 a.m. Thursday for the following Midlands counties: Lexington, Saluda, Newberry, Aiken, Richland, Fairfield, Kershaw, and Lee.

The greatest risk will be for high, potentially damaging winds.

On Wednesday, the Midlands was pelted by heavy rain, hail, and occasionally damaging winds. There were several tornado warnings issued, but no confirmed sightings. National Weather Service survey teams will go out later in the day to check the reported damage to see if it was caused by a twister.

PHOTOS: Severe Weather in Columbia on April 5

© 2017 WLTX-TV