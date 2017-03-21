Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for the Entire Midlands Until 2 AM

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for all of the Midlands through 2 a.m.

The counties in our area under the watch are the following: Richland, Lexington, Lee, Kershaw, Calhoun, Sumter, Saluda, Newberry, Kershaw, Fairfield, Orangeburg, and Clarendon.

The main weather threats include high winds and large, damaging hail, according to Chief Meteorologist Jim Gandy, who expects the storms to be in the area from around 10 p.m. through 2 a.m.

WLTX will have weather updates throughout the evening.

