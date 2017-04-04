'Significant Threat' of Severe Weather in the Midlands

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Midlands should prepare for another outbreak of severe weather Wednesday, one that potentially could be worse than the one we had just the other day.

A storm complex that's moving across the southern states is expected to interact with a warm front over. That interaction will trigger a series of storms cells, some of which could be very severe.

"You need to be monitoring the weather throughout the day," says News19 Chief Meteorologist Jim Gandy.

The Storm Prediction Center has put the a portion of the state, including Columbia, in an area with a "moderate" level of risk. However, moderate is the second highest level on their scale. The eastern Midlands, including Lee and Clarendon Counties, is under what's know as "enhanced risk," one level of degree lower.

WLTX iPhone app: on.wltx.com/1NTHH98

WLTX Android app: on.wltx.com/1NTHvXq

Those terms just mean that the regions are at an increased risk of seeing the threats caused by severe weather, and that the effects could be severe. Some of the effects include damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning, and an isolated risk of tornadoes.

Sign Up for WLTX Text Alerts: Text Alert Signup Page

So the big question is when will this all happen? The models keep changing on the timing of the storms, but we could see some of the severe weather before midday, and those storms are expected to last much of the day. People should be prepared to seek shelter immediately if a warning is issued in their area.

Watch/Warnings: What's the Difference?

A watch is issued when conditions are favorable for those conditions, whether it's a severe storm or a tornado, to form.

A warning is issued when those conditions are actually observed, whether by a trained meteorologist on radar, or a trained spotter on the ground.

School Districts Plan Early Dismissals

Because of the threat, many school districts in the area have made the decision to cancel class early.

LIST: School Districts Closing in the Midlands

© 2017 WLTX-TV