Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Light snow fell across parts of the Midlands Saturday morning, but the area didn't see much of the effects of the southern winter storm that moved through the Southeast.

Light bands of snow began falling across the northern Midlands around 7 a.m. By about 8:30, Lexington and Winnsboro were seeing the white stuff too, and Columbia did as well before it was all over.

What people didn't really see was accumulation. While there was buildup on car windows, back decks, and a few lawns, there was not the level of snow that would cause hazardous road conditions.

Computer models had begun scaling back their projections late in the week, and News19 was only expecting a half-inch in Columbia, and we may not have seen that.

Now that the snow is over, we will experience what could turn out to be the coldest temperatures of the year, as a wave of cold air pushes into South Carolina.

Here's what we're looking at for the next several days:

Sunday: low 19, high 39

Monday: low 18, high 40

Tuesday: low 23, high 53

However, here's something to look forward to: on Friday, we'll see a high of 70 degrees. Might as well be spring.

