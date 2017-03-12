Snow Winding Down in the Midlands

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) –- The snow that fell across much of the Midlands Sunday is winding down, as the moisture that created it moves out of the area.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the following counties: Richland, Lexington, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Newberry, Saluda, and Sumter.

Originally, just three counties were under that advisory, but the advisory was extended just before daybreak.

People were treated to a pretty, but luckily non-hazardous, display of snow. The first flakes began around 6 a.m., and were heaviest in the northern Midlands.

News19 Meteorologist Daniel Bonds first sent in pictures from Fairfield County that already showed a dusting along a deck and a lawn in Winnsboro. He later reported an inch one the ground there.

There was also a blanked of snow in Newberry, Kershaw, and Lee Counties, and parts of Lexington, Richland, and Sumter got a dusting.

In most of Columbia, there were plenty of flakes, but nothing stuck to the ground.

There has been more accumulation, including into parts of Newberry and Lexington Counties. However, what's fallen is already starting to melt.

While roads are not particularly hazardous now, the Newberry County sheriff office said some bridges are slushy.

Snow falling in Winnsboro - sticking to elevated and grassy surfaces. Melting quickly on the cement surfaces. #scwx pic.twitter.com/WS7IZqjcD0 — Daniel Bonds (@Daniel_Bonds) March 12, 2017

Snowfall may briefly accumulate on roads creating slippery road conditions, but no major impacts are expected.

A dusting or some light accumulation is in those northern counties, but it will melt fast because ground temperatures are warm.

It is possible that areas as far south as Columbia could see a few snowflakes, but no accumulation is expected. South of the Columbia only a cold rain is expected.

The precipitation will come to an end by early Sunday afternoon.

