A little snow accumulation on the grassy surfaces in Winnsboro, SC at 9:20AM (Photo: Daniel Bonds)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Some light snow is falling across parts of the Midlands, and it's expected that other areas will see flakes before the morning is finished . However, our area isn't expected to see any real problems from the storm--just a pretty sight.

Watchings/Warnings:

**UPDATE 9 AM**

Change of plans. The National Weather Service has now re-issued winter weather advisories for the following Midlands counties: Lexington, Richland, Saluda, Kershaw. The advisories were still in place for Newberry and Fairfield.

The weather service appears to have seen more of a potentially for light snow. However, no real accumluation is expected, except perhaps in some parts of Newberry and Fairfield Counties.

Current Forecast:

A low pressure system continues to bring moisture into the Southeast.

The northern Midlands has seen some wintry precipitation. By around mid-morning, the central and southern Midlands county also see a wintry mix, and as the morning progresses, the wintry mix could transition into a wet snow.

"Obviously we're not going to get much accumulation," News19 Chief Meteorologist Jim Gandy. "From Columbia south, you're not going to see accumulation but you might see some snow flurries."

How Much Snow Will We Get?

Here's the latest thinking:

Northern Midlands

1-2 inches possible, mostly in northern half of Newberry and Fairfield Counties.

Central Midlands (including Columbia)

Dusting to 1/2 inch.

Southern Midlands

Little to no accumulation.

Now it's important to note, ground temperatures are fairly warm, and the road will be warm, so whatever falls may not stay around for long.

Aftermath: Here Comes the Deep Freeze

Once the rain ends, we will experience what could turn out to be the coldest temperatures of the year. Here's what we're looking at:

Sunday: low 16, high 37

Monday: low 12, high 38

Tuesday: low 19, high 48





