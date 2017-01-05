Confidence in Snow Forecast is Increasing

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - We're still on track for a mix of rain, snow, and sleet Saturday morning in much of the Midlands, but there's still some uncertainty about just how of the frozen stuff we'll see.

Watchings/Warnings:

A winter storm watch has been issued for Newberry, Fairfield, Kershaw, Saluda, and Lee Counties from Friday night into early Saturday afternoon. Those areas are expected to see anywhere between 1-3 inches of snow, with isolated higher amounts.

Current Forecast:

Right now, we're still expecting a low pressure system to track along the Gulf of Mexico and move toward the Midlands.

By Friday afternoon, rain will begin moving into the area, and will pick up as we get into the evening. Around midnight, some parts of the Midlands will see that rain transition into a wintry mix of sleet and some snow, mixed in with rain.

By around daybreak, the central and southern Midlands county also see a wintry mix, and as the morning progresses, the wintry mix could transition into a wet snow.

"The good news is that it won't last that long," says News19 Meteorologist Efren Afante. "The entire evolution should take from the western side of the Midlands to the eastern side of the Midlands no more than

9 to 10 hours."

How Much Snow Will Get?

While there continues to be some fluctuation between the models, there is a consensus that we will see wintry precipitation. The area at greatest risk is the northern Midlands, where we expect to see some accumulation, with the central Midlands at risk as well.

Here's the latest thinking:

Northern Midlands

1-3 inches possible, with as much as 4 inches possible in the northern parts of the area.

Central Midlands (including Columbia)

Dusting to 1 inch, possibly slightly more.

Southern Midlands

Little to no accumulation, although some isolated areas could see 1/2 inch.

Now it's important to note, ground temperatures are fairly warm, and the road will be warm, so whatever falls may not stay around for long. In fact, most roadways should be good by the end of Saturday.

(Photo: WLTX)

Aftermath: Here Comes the Deep Freeze

Once the rain ends, we will experience what could turn out to be the coldest temperatures of the year. Here's what we're looking at:

Sunday: low 18, high 37

Monday: low 15, high 34

Tuesday: low 21, high 44

