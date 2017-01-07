Some Advisories Dropped as Chance of Winter Weather Lessens

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The rain that fell across the Midlands Friday has stopped for now, and it will be replaced by some snow as we move throughout the morning. However, the area isn't expected to see any real problems from the storm--just a pretty sight.

Watchings/Warnings:

**UPDATE** Big change here early Saturday morning.

LIST: Closings and Cancelations in the Midlands

The winter storm warning that had been in effect for Newberry and Fairfield Counties has now been replaced by a winter weather advisory, meaning lower snow accumulations are expected. All other advisories for the area have been dropped, including for the Columbia area.

That doesn't mean those areas will see NO snow. It just means that they will see little to no accumulation.

Current Forecast:

A low pressure system continues to bring moisture into the Southeast.

The northern Midlands will see wintry precipitation first. By around mid-morning, the central and southern Midlands county also see a wintry mix, and as the morning progresses, the wintry mix could transition into a wet snow.

"Obviously we're not going to get much accumulation," News19 Chief Meteorologist Jim Gandy. "From Columbia south, you're not going to see accumulation but you might see some snow flurries."

How Much Snow Will We Get?

Here's the latest thinking:

Northern Midlands

1-2 inches possible, mostly in northern half of Newberry and Fairfield Counties.

Central Midlands (including Columbia)

Dusting to 1/2 inch.

Southern Midlands

Little to no accumulation.

Now it's important to note, ground temperatures are fairly warm, and the road will be warm, so whatever falls may not stay around for long.

Aftermath: Here Comes the Deep Freeze

Once the rain ends, we will experience what could turn out to be the coldest temperatures of the year. Here's what we're looking at:

Sunday: low 16, high 37

Monday: low 12, high 38

Tuesday: low 19, high 48

