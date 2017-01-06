UPDATE: Heaviest Snow Will Stay in N. Midlands

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - We're still on track for a mix of rain, snow, and sleet Saturday morning in much of the Midlands, and we now think there will be lower totals.

Watchings/Warnings:

A winter storm warning has been issued for Newberry, Fairfield & Kershaw Counties; a winter weather advisory has been issued for Saluda County; and a winter storm watch has been issued for Lee County from Friday night into early Saturday afternoon. Those areas are expected to see anywhere between 1-3 inches of snow, with isolated higher amounts.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Richland and Lexington Counties from 3 a.m. Saturday until 1 p.m. Snow and sleet accumulations in those areas could reach an inch.

The National Weather Service says that might create slippery road conditions and produce scattered power outages.

Current Forecast:

A low pressure system continues to track along the Gulf of Mexico and move toward the Midlands.

Rain is already falling in the area, and will continue to pick throughout the evening. Around midnight, some parts of the Midlands will see that rain transition into a wintry mix of sleet and some snow, mixed in with rain.

By around daybreak, the central and southern Midlands county also see a wintry mix, and as the morning progresses, the wintry mix could transition into a wet snow.

"Eventually everybody gets to see a little bit of snow before it moves out," says News19 Chief Meteorologist Jim Gandy.

How Much Snow Will We Get?

While there continues to be some fluctuation between the models, there is a consensus that we will see wintry precipitation. The area at greatest risk is the northern Midlands, where we expect to see some accumulation, with the central Midlands at risk as well.

Here's the latest thinking:

Northern Midlands

2-4 inches possible, mostly in northern half of Saluda, Newberry, Fairfield, Kershaw and Lee Counties.

Central Midlands (including Columbia)

Dusting to 1 inch. The forecast totals for this region went down slightly since the last projection.

Southern Midlands

Little to no accumulation.

Now it's important to note, ground temperatures are fairly warm, and the road will be warm, so whatever falls may not stay around for long.

Aftermath: Here Comes the Deep Freeze

Once the rain ends, we will experience what could turn out to be the coldest temperatures of the year. Here's what we're looking at:

Sunday: low 16, high 37

Monday: low 12, high 38

Tuesday: low 19, high 48

