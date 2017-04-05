Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Students across the Midlands went home early Wednesday, as school systems cut short classes in anticipation of potentially dangerous weather.

Buses began picking up kids at most schools around 11 a.m., depending on whether they were at elementary, middle, or high schools.

ALERT: Midlands at Risk for Severe Storms

Districts announced they were shutting down late Tuesday, when forecasts began showing a risk for severe storms and even isolated tornadoes for the day.

However, some parents we talked to said they chose not to send their students to school, because class was only going to be in session for about three to four hours.

