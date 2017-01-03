Still a Lot of Uncertainty in Winter Weather Forecast

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - There continues to remain a lot of uncertainty about the potential for winter weather for this weekend, but the potential for an event remains out there.

This much we do know for sure: it's going to be a very cold weekend. Right now, the low for Sunday is expected to get just below freezing, with a high only in the upper 30s. Sunday will see temperatures in the low 30s, with a high in the upper 30s. Monday may be the coldest time of the period: a low of 19 is currently what we're forecasting.

While the cold will be there, there are several factors that will affect what we might see. We would, of course, need to have moisture. Some of the computer models continue to show a low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico that's expected to develop, move off to the north and east, and bring moisture to South Carolina and other parts of the Southeast.

So does this mean snow, or some kind of wintry precipitation? It's still too early to tell with certainty. The computer models, which are run every few hours, change each time they're run.

There are also other factors to consider. Does the low pressure system form the way the models think? What time does the cold air move in? If some of those variables shift, that could dramatically change what happens here.

Currently, we see the rain moving in late Friday. And then, a change is expected.

"Sometime after midnight, if the cold air arrives, as we think it will, then we expect to see that precipitation changing over," News19 Chief Meteorologist Jim Gandy says. "And that changeover could be in the form of freezing rain, sleet or snow. How long will it last? Well it depends on how much moisture can get in here, and that's one of the things we're going to be trying to answer over the next couple of days. But right now, bet on a wintry mix, and then we dry out, with everything ending by Saturday afternoon."

However, further changes could happen, as we receive new data every several hours. Confidence in the forecast will increase only as we get closer to the event.

