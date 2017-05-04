High Winds Rip Roof on Building in Midlands Town

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Severe storms rolled through parts of the Midlands Thursday night, bringing with them high winds and leaving some damage in their wake.

In the Orangeburg County town of Holly Hill, gusts peeled a metal roof off a small strip mall. The roof then hit some power lines, and finally landed in the street.

Holly Hill Police Chief Josh Detter says his town isn't used to seeing structures damaged.

'We get our fair share of storms, but nothing like this," Detter said.

He said there was no other damage in the city, but there was there was a report of a tree on a house just outside city limits.

There were no reported injuries.

At this point it's unclear if a tornado may have been responsible, but a tornado warning was in effect for that area when the damage was reported.

National Weather Service survey teams are expected to go into the area Friday to make a determination if it was an actual twister.

There may have been other possible tornado touchdowns in the state further south, in areas in Colleton County and close to Savannah, but in those cases as well, a positive determination will have to wait for a few more hours.

