HIGH RISK: Part of the Midlands Now Upgraded to Greatest Severe Level Threat

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Storm Prediction Center is now put part of South Carolina, including the Columbia, at their HIGH risk level for severe weather, the highest level on their scale.

The scale ranks storms on a scale that goes from 1 to 5, with of course high being the highest.The term means these regions are at an increased risk of seeing the threats caused by severe weather, and that the effects could be severe.

In addition to that, there is a particularly dangerous situation tornado watch that has been issued for parts of the area. That term, abbreviated as a "PDS," is a rare warning. It's only been issued a handful of times over the last 10 years in our area.

WARNINGS/WATCHES:

That tornado watch is now in effect for most of the Midlands until 10 PM this evening. The watch is for Aiken, Saluda, Newberry, Fairfield, Richland, Lexington, Calhoun, and Orangeburg Counties.

A watch is issued when conditions are favorable for those conditions, whether it's a severe storm or a tornado, to form.

A warning is issued when those conditions are actually observed, whether by a trained meteorologist on radar, or a trained spotter on the ground. If

THE LATEST: WHAT'S CAUSING THIS:

A Flash Flood Watch is already in effect for portions of The Midlands until 8:00 PM this evening.

A storm complex that's moving across the central and southern states is expected to interact with a warm front over The Deep South. That interaction will trigger a series of storms cells, some of which could be very severe.

"You need to be monitoring the weather throughout the day and into the evening hours," says News19 Chief Meteorologist Jim Gandy.

Sign Up for WLTX Text Alerts: Text Alert Signup Page

TIMING: WHEN WILL THIS ALL HAPPEN?:

The severe weather has now begun. We will be in a sustained pattern of severe weather for much of the remainder of the day.

The greatest risk will be from the mid-afternoon until about 10 p.m. tonight. There may be brief breaks in between. People should be prepared to seek shelter immediately if a warning is issued in their area.

WHAT WILL WE SEE?

Some of the effects include damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning, and an isolated risk of tornadoes. Jim does not think we'll see significant flash flooding, although there could be isolated bands of intense rains that could lead to street-level flooding.

WLTX iPhone app: on.wltx.com/1NTHH98

WLTX Android app: on.wltx.com/1NTHvXq

SCHOOLS DISMISS EARLY:

Because of the threat, most school districts in the area have made the decision to cancel class early.

LIST: School Districts Closing in the Midlands

© 2017 WLTX-TV