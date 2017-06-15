Storms Lead to Heavy Rain, Flash Flooding

(Photo: US Geological Survey)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Heavy rain led to some isolated flash flooding and some power outages in parts of the Midlands Thursday night.

The rain began falling in the early evening, but the heaviest bands came into the area just before 10 p.m. At one point, it prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash flooding warning for much of Columbia.

The areas that are prone to flooding in the capital--including Rocky Branch Creek near the USC Campus and Gervais Street near Five Points--once again saw high waters briefly come up. In fact, Rocky Branch crested two and a half feet above flood stage.

We could see another round of this, however: Chief Meteorologist Jim Gandy says the possibility exists of more pop up showers and storms for Friday afternoon and evening.

© 2017 WLTX-TV