Strong Storms, Heavy Rainfall Heading to the Midlands

Columbia SC (WLTX) - We hope you had the chance to enjoy Saturday's weather, because Sunday looks to be a wash out.

A strong weather complex will move into South Carolina by midday Sunday and is forecasted to stall over The Palmetto State through Monday.

From Sunday midday into Sunday evening, we will have showers and thunderstorms with some storms becoming strong. Stronger storms could have gusty winds up to 40+MPH, a slight chance for small hail, and very heavy rainfall. Through early Monday morning, our Midlands communities could receive up to 1.50"+ rainfall.

As the weather complex continues to stall over the Midlands Monday, we will see more heavy rainfall that bring an additional 1.00" to 1.50" rainfall, giving a total rainfall amount up to 3 inches by the time it all ends early Tuesday morning.

