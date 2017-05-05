Tornado Caused Damage in the Midlands, Weather Service Says

(Photo: WLTX)

Holly Hill, SC (WLTX) - The National Weather Service says it appears likely a tornado is responsible for damage at in the town of Holly Hill Thursday night.

"We're seeing damage kind of in different directions, trees coming down in different directions which indicates the potential for a tornado to have touched down in this area," Senior Forecaster John Quagliariello said.

The weather service Friday surveyed the area on Pine Street that suffered damage. While the final assessment won't be made until later in the day, based on the evidence they collected, the damage is consistent with a tornado.

The estimated wind speeds and intensity will also come out later.

The high winds ripped a metal roof off a strip mall in the town. The roof then hit some power lines, and finally landed in the street.

Cindy O'Neal runs the Holly Hill Observer newspaper out of that strip mall.

"There were people around here that were concerned. I had gone to bed. I had my jams on, starting to dose off when I got another phone call that I heard, so I answered the phone and was told to get up here," she said. "These are our archives going back to 1972 when the paper was first founded, so there's a lot of history for the community being stored here. I may have to try and get some of our most important things here and pull the computers out today because I don't know how long they will keep the power off, but I think we were very lucky."

Holly Hill Police Chief Josh Detter said there was no other damage in the city, and no reported injuries.

Marlynn Edwards attends the First Baptist church across the street. A tree narrowly missed their building and crashed on the back lawn.

"This is devastating. This is just something that happens somewhere else. Not here, but God watched over us," Edwards said.

A tree did fall on a house outside the city limits.

Volunteers for the American Red Cross are now helping the three adults and two kids living in the home the tree fell on. Monetary help for food, clothes, and other essentials are being provided.

A tornado warning was in effect for the Holly Hill area when the storm rolled through.

