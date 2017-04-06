Tornado Touchdown Confirmed in Edgefield County

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Edgefield County, SC (WLTX) - The National Weather Service says they have now confirmed that at least one tornado touched down in central South Carolina during Wednesday's storms.

Weather survey teams say after conducting a survey in Edgefield County say they found evidence of tornado damage in an area from Johnston to Ward.

The weather service says they believe the tornado was an EF-2 on the intensity scale that measure's a tornado's strength. An EF-0 is the weakest on the scale, while an EF-5 is the strongest.

EF-2 tornadoes have wind speeds between 111 and 135 miles an hour.

A tree fell on a house in that area, and the roof was blown off a furniture store. A deputy who was in the area reported seeing a funnel cloud, but did not see the twister reach the ground.

Further information on the tornado, including about the path it took, will be available later.

