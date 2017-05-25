Midlands Tornado Had Winds of at Least 110 MPH

Tornado damage in Newberry County. (Photo: WLTX)

Prosperity, SC (WLTX) - The National Weather Service confirms a strong tornado touched down in the Midlands during Wednesday's outbreak of severe weather.

Richard Okulski with the National Weather Service said Thursday the twister was an EF-2, which is the third highest level on the tornado intensity scale that goes from zero to five, with five being the strongest.

Wind speeds are estimated to be at least 110 miles an hour, but they could have been higher. He said further data they collect will help them pin down an exact wind speed.

That data is expected to be released by the end of the day.

The announcement wasn't a surprise, since radar debris field signatures, damage reports, and witness descriptions that came out immediately after the storm strongly indicated a tornado was present. Still, officials said Thursday that it was lucky that there were no injuries.

"It caused pretty significant damage," said Okulski.

He and two other weather service teams went out Thursday to survey damage. Preliminary evidence shows the twister touched down in Saluda County, and continued into Newberry County on a southeast to northeast path. It appears to have dissipated around the town of Pomaria.

In all, it's believed to have gone along a 10 mile track.

Most of the worst damage is near the town of Prosperity, where severe homes were damaged, and cars were crushed by falling trees.

Tommy Long with Newberry County Emergency Services says crews have been checking out all the damage reports, and working to remove debris. He said crews from a local baptist church even came out to help cut downed trees with chainsaws.

He credited local fire departments and rescue crews for a quick response.

"Those guys went above and beyond the call of duty to take care of this incident, and get out in the field as quickly as possible to check on injuries and damage," Long said.

People living in the area say they've had to deal with a tornado strikes before, something Long said he has seen.

"This is almost the exact track a tornado took through here previously," he said.

© 2017 WLTX-TV