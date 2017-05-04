Tornado Watch Issued for Part of the Midlands

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A tornado watch is now in effect for part of the Midlands, as a system of strong storms moves through the southern half of the state.

The watch is in effect until 3 a.m. for Orangeburg, Lee, Sumter, and Clarendon Counties.

A watch means conditions are favorable for storms to form, while a warning means a tornado has been spotted either on radar or by someone on the ground.

Already, several tornado warnings have been issued for the region, all the way from the Savannah area to Holly Hill. So far, no confirmed tornado touchdowns have been observed, but there have been reports of damage in Holly Hill.

There have also been other reports of trees down in other parts of the area.

