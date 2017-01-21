Tornado Watch Issued for Parts of the Midlands

(WLTX) Areas in the Midlands are currently under a tornado watch until 7 p.m.
People in the Aiken, Calhoun and Orangebug counties are under this advisory. Any severe thunderstorm might produce a tornado.
