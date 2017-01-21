WLTX
Tornado Watch Issued for Parts of the Midlands

wltx 2:16 PM. EST January 21, 2017

(WLTX) Areas in the Midlands are currently under a tornado watch until 7 p.m. 

People in the Aiken, Calhoun and Orangebug counties are under this advisory. Any severe thunderstorm might produce a tornado.  

 

