Tornado Watch Issued for Parts of the Midlands

(WLTX) Areas in the Midlands are currently under a tornado watch until 7 p.m.

People in the Aiken, Calhoun and Orangebug counties are under this advisory. Any severe thunderstorm might produce a tornado.

** @WLTX Weather Alert ** The @NWSColumbia issues a TORNADO WATCH for The Midlands until 7PM https://t.co/XwMumgQE8f pic.twitter.com/3BB8k9ipJ9 — Efren Afante (@EfrenWLTX) January 21, 2017

You can always get the latest conditions by downloading WLTX's apps:

Weather App Phone: on.wltx.com/WLTX_Weather_iPhone

Weather App Android: on.wltx.com/WLTX_Weather_Android

iPhone app: on.wltx.com/1NTHH98

Android app: on.wltx.com/1NTHvXq

(© 2017 WLTX)