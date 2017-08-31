Tropical Storm Irma has been upgraded by the National Weather Service to a category 2 hurricane.

Tropical Storm Irma is rapidly intensifying over the eastern Atlantic, moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph.

As of 11 a.m. ET, Irma was located about 1,845 miles east of the Leeward Islands in the Caribbean. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 100 mph, with higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles.

Irma is forecast to to roar into an "extremely dangerous" major hurricane over the next several days.

Irma poses no immediate threat to land and its eventual track remains highly uncertain, as is typical for storms this far out to sea.

Stick with News 19 for the latest as Irma develops over the next few days.

© 2017 WLTX-TV