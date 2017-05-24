Two Tornadoes in the Midlands Confirmed by Radar

Tornado damage in Pomaria

Newberry County, SC (WLTX) - At least two tornadoes were confirmed in the Midlands, and there's already damage to prove that they were there.

The first tornado warning was issued around 2:40 PM for Saluda County. Doppler indicated a a debris field created by the high winds of the storm.

A fire station about seven miles from Saluda also reported seeing the funnel cloud.

High winds were also reported in downtown Saluda.

A short time later, a tornado was confirmed on radar near the towns of Prosperity and Pomaria. There were already damage reports, including six houses damaged near Cy Shumpert Road and Macedonia Church Road, near Mid Carolina High School.

There were also trees down near Stoney Hill Road near Prosperity. There are also downed power lines and debris.

So far, there are no reported injuries.

PHOTOS: Tornado Damage in the Midlands

