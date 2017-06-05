VIDEO: Huge Tornado Rips Through Canada

This huge tornado tore through Three Hills in Alberta, Canada, on Friday.

You've seen the photo of the guy mowing in front of a huge tornado on Friday. Now, watch video of the huge twister.

The tornado struck near Three Hills in Alberta, Canada.

The video was posted to the Facebook page of Ranae Janelle Dalgetty.

She said: "Just a little Friday night excitement for this small town. My husband, Sean Dalgetty took this footage just north of Three Hills near the Equity elevators. He and our son were out at the acreage we just purchased when the tornado hit. It was VERY close.

"After thinking the object in the video was a building, I have confirmed with my husband that it is in fact trees. Either way, most definitely NOT a cow."

