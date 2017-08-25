Close VIDEO: See Hurricane Harvey from space The view of Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station. KIII 2:18 PM. EDT August 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The International Space Station tweeted a video of Hurricane Harvey Friday morning as it approaches the Texas coast.Take a look at some of the amazing shots below. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Charleston Suspect in Critical Condition Police; Accused Rock Thrower Caught Columbia Police Officers Talk About Heroic Rescue Charleston Restaurant Shooting ID Pelion Police Deal with Tombstone Mystery Search Continues For Texas Fugitive $758 Million Powerball Jackpot Won in Massachusetts Missing Ohio Teenager May Be Headed to the Midlands RAW: The Moment of Totality in Columbia, SC Santee Cooper CEO Abruptly Retires More Stories Santee Cooper CEO Retires in Wake of VC Summer… Aug 25, 2017, 11:20 a.m. 15-Year-Old Girl Missing In Sumter County Aug 25, 2017, 11:48 a.m. Suspect Charged with Killing Chef at Charleston… Aug 25, 2017, 10:53 a.m.
