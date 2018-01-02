Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Four Midlands Counties

(WLTX) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for several Midlands counties in advance of a system that will be moving off the state's coast Wednesday.

The advisory is effect from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday. The counties that are under the advisory are Sumter, Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg, and Clarendon.

That's a change from earlier, there was just a winter storm watch for Orangeburg County.

A winter weather advisory means light snow accumulation could take place in the advisory area.

There's a line that extends from Orangeburg to Camden near Interstate 95, and anywhere east of there could see snow, meaning that even parts of Sumter and Kershaw Counties could be affected.

Right now, it's believed the timing of the storm will play out this way: icy conditions will begin in the Lowcountry, particularly near Charleston, in the mid-morning. Later in the morning, it will transition into snow.

The eastern Midlands will begin seeing light snow by just after the noon hour. It will continue through the early evening.

Snow totals are tough to predict at this point, as the models have continued to shift, but a half-inch to 2 inches are possible. If there is accumulation, it will stay on the ground overnight, because of the sub-freezing temperatures that are forecast for early Thursday morning.

As the sun rises, the skies will be clear, and the heating will cause snow on the roadways to melt off. No more wintry precipitation is forecast for the next several days.

This is all being caused by a low pressure system will pass off the East Coast over the next two days. The area of South Carolina that's at greatest risk is along the coast, from south of Charleston all the way to Hilton Head. Some parts of the Pee Dee may also see wintry weather.

