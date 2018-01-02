Winter Storm Watch Issued for Two Midlands Counties

(WLTX) - A winter storm watch has been issued for two Midlands counties in advance of a system that will be moving off the state's coast Wednesday.

The watch is in effect n Clarendon and Orangeburg Counties from 9 a.m. Wednesday until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

A winter storm watch means the area has the potential to see some type of wintry precipitation.

There's a line that extends from Orangeburg to Camden near Interstate 95, and anywhere east of there could see snow, meaning that even parts of Sumter and Kershaw Counties could see snow.

A low pressure system will pass off the East Coast over the next two days. The area of South Carolina that's at greatest risk is along the coast, from south of Charleston all the way to Hilton Head. Some parts of the Pee Dee may also see wintry weather.

