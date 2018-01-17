Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Entire Midlands Due to Ice on Roads

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The entire Midlands is under a winter weather advisory as the area could see hazardous driving conditions caused by black ice.

The winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.Thursday for Richland, Lexington, Lee, Sumter, Calhoun, Clarendon, Orangeburg, Sumter, Newberry, Fairfield, and Kershaw Counties.

Although it's called a "winter weather advisory," it's essentially an icy roads advisory, and is warning people about the threat caused by water on the roads freezing overnight.

While the only part of the region that saw accumulation was Newberry County, where snow totaled a half an inch, everywhere else saw a mix of snow and rain. By the time the precipitation ended, there wasn't enough time for it to evaporate before the sun set.

Temperatures will plunge well before freezing overnight. The forecast low will get down to 20 degrees in Columbia, and the upper teens in some parts of the area.

That's going to lead to the potential for black ice--ice that can't be seen before a driver approaches it--to form on streets and highways. Bridges and overpasses will also be vulnerable.

People should also watch out for slippery spots on sidewalks and outdoor stairways.

While it will be hazardous for drivers in the early going, things will improve throughout the day, as temperatures get above freezing by late morning, ultimately rising to a high near 50.

The day began with a light snow began moving through the Midlands around 8 a.m. Wednesday in parts of Newberry County. The weather then slowly moved over the northern Midlands and dipped into the central part of the region too. Even the Columbia area briefly saw flurries at one point.

While there was a steady snowfall in some areas, a patch of dry air came in behind the system and dried it out, getting rid of any more moisture that could have turned into snowfall.

