Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Most of the Midlands

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of the Midlands Wednesday.

The advisory is in effect for Newberry, Fairfield, Kershaw, Saluda, Lexington, Richland, and Lee counties from 2 AM to 5 PM.

Snow is expected to begin overnight and this could cause some slippery conditions during the morning commute Wednesday.

Snow may briefly accumulate on roadways, bridges and overpasses, this could lead to some hazardous travel conditions.

Our in-house forecast model is indicating a dusting in the central Midlands to maybe a little more snow north of I-20.

Any wintry weather should end by mid-afternoon Wednesday, drier air will filter into the area late in the day on Wednesday.

