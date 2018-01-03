Winter Weather Advisory, Winter Storm Warning Issued for Several Midlands Counties

(WLTX) - Winter weather advisories and warning have been issued for several Midlands counties in advance of a system that will be moving off the state's coast Wednesday and bringing snow to the state.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Bamberg, Clarendon and Orangeburg Counties though 6 a.m. Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected, which will make travel very hazardous or impossible.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Calhoun, Lee and Sumter Counties through 10 p.m. Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties, and you should be prepared for snow covered roads, limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

Full List of Closings and Delays in the Midlands

There's a line that extends from Orangeburg to Camden near Interstate 95, and anywhere east of there could see snow, meaning that even parts of Sumter and Kershaw Counties could be affected.

A mix of sleet and snow has already begun falling in the Lowcountry. As the morning progresses, more and more snow will fall along the coast.

The eastern Midlands will begin seeing light snow by just after the noon hour. It will continue through the early evening.

Snow totals are tough to predict at this point, as the models have continued to shift, but a half-inch to 2 inches are possible. If there is accumulation, it will stay on the ground overnight, because of the sub-freezing temperatures that are forecast for early Thursday morning.

As the sun rises, the skies will be clear, and the heating will cause snow on the roadways to melt off. No more wintry precipitation is forecast for the next several days.

This is all being caused by a low pressure system will pass off the East Coast over the next two days. The area of South Carolina that's at greatest risk is along the coast, from south of Charleston all the way to Hilton Head. Some parts of the Pee Dee may also see wintry weather.

