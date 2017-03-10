Wintry Weather Possible for Northern Midlands

One computer model showing forecasted precipitation by 5 a.m. Sunday. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) – There is a chance that a portion of the northern Midlands could see a light snow Sunday morning, as a wedge of cold air is set to push down into the southeastern United States.

Showers will return to the Midlands after midnight Saturday night/Sunday morning. Air temperatures during the rainfall throughout our communities will range from the upper 30s to mid 40s, which is well above freezing temperatures.

There remains a lot of uncertainty at this point about how that precipitation will fall. If some of it does transition to wintry weather, the areas that would be at greatest risk of seeing some of that precipitation would be the northern Midlands, which includes Fairfield, Newberry, and Kershaw Counties.

News19 Chief Meteorologist Jim Gandy says whatever falls would be gone fairly quickly, since ground temperatures will be far too warm for anything to stick too long.

The precipitation will come to an end Sunday afternoon.

However, there still remains a lot of uncertainty in the forecast; it’s still far too early to talk about any snow totals, and there’s a chance those areas could see nothing. We’ll continue to monitor the forecasts as we go forward.

What we feel far more confident about is the risk to areas to our north, so if you’re traveling to the extreme northern parts of South Carolina, North Carolina, or Tennessee, be aware those areas will be at risk for potentially hazardous road conditions.

As we go forward, Air temperatures by Monday morning before sunrise may be right at freezing, 32 degrees, but for only 2 to 3 hours. The rainfall on the ground will not get a chance to freeze over since the current ground temperatures are well above freezing.



