WLTX Hosting Weather Radio Expo Today

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - WLTX is hosting a weather radio expo today, where you can come and purchase one of these life-saving devices. And we'll even help you set it up!

Until 7 p.m., we'll be at the Kroger at 3403 Forest Drive. When you arrive, it will be easy to find us, and we'll have a display with all the radios, and several members of our team.

You can then the buy the device (at a discounted price), and our people are trained to show you exactly how to program it. If you already have a Midland Weather radio and need help re-programming it, we will be able to do that for you as well. All programming of your radios is free of charge.

This is all part of a partnership with Midland Radio Corporation to help get weather radios in the hands of as many people as we can. You can currently purchase a Midlands radio at local Kroger or Academy Sports stores at a special discounted rate.

If you can't make it out this weather radio expo, we'll have other ones in the next couple of weeks at Kroger stores and Academy Sports and Outdoors throughout the spring.

The National Weather Service in Columbia has designated your WLTX News19 Weather Team as ambassadors of the Weather Ready Nation. A Weather Ready Nation Ambassador makes a priority to prepare the public for potential disasters, promoting outreach activities and making the general public more aware and prepared for impacting weather.

This week is also severe weather awareness week in South Carolina.

