x
Entertainment

'Nature Boy' Ric Flair, announces last wrestling bout at 73

Seventy-three-year-old Flair posted to Twitter Monday, saying, "The Rumors Are True!" and he'll appear "One Last Time" in Nashville on July 31.
Credit: Associated Press
FILE - In this March 30, 2008, file photo, Ric Flair right, reacts as Shawn Michaels puts him in a hold during the Career Threatening Match at WrestleMania XXIV at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla. Flair, whose "Wooooooo!" call during promos and matches became one of the most imitated catchphrases in sports, thought he would die. Alive, and with a new lease on life, Flair tells The Associated Press he's done drinking and vows to clean up his act with whatever time he has left. (Jacob Langston/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

MINNEAPOLIS — Former University of Minnesota Golden Gopher and professional wrestling great, Ric 'The Nature Boy' Flair, announced he'll enter the ring for his last bout in July.

Seventy-three-year-old Flair posted to Twitter Monday, saying, "The Rumors Are True!" and he'll appear "One Last Time" in Nashville on July 31.

According to his World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) bio, Flair is a 16-time World Heavyweight Champion, and two-time inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame — first as a solo wrestler, and later as part of WWE's The Four Horsemen.

In the late 1960s, Flair was recruited from a private boarding school in Wisconsin to the University of Minnesota with a football scholarship. His bio says it was after he dropped out that he met Minnesota wrestling legend, Verne Gagne, with whom he trained with in his early career.

Following Gagne's death in 2015, Flair said he owed Gagne his career.

Although troubled by health concerns in recent years, Flair has been posting photos of himself back in the gym, and says he's ready to "go to school."

