'Nature Boy' Ric Flair, announces last wrestling bout at 73

Seventy-three-year-old Flair posted to Twitter Monday, saying, "The Rumors Are True!" and he'll appear "One Last Time" in Nashville on July 31.

MINNEAPOLIS — Former University of Minnesota Golden Gopher and professional wrestling great, Ric 'The Nature Boy' Flair, announced he'll enter the ring for his last bout in July.

Seventy-three-year-old Flair posted to Twitter Monday, saying, "The Rumors Are True!" and he'll appear "One Last Time" in Nashville on July 31.

The Rumors Are True! I’m Going To Walk That Aisle, Style And Profile, One Last Time! July 31st! Nashville, Tennessee! Jim Crockett Promotions!



I Will Prove Once Again, That To Be The Man, You’ve Got To Beat The Man!



Now We Go To School!



WOOOOO!



TIX: https://t.co/IcvXCCDxBa https://t.co/1mmHUiaL18 pic.twitter.com/eVCaiefDpf — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 16, 2022

According to his World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) bio, Flair is a 16-time World Heavyweight Champion, and two-time inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame — first as a solo wrestler, and later as part of WWE's The Four Horsemen.

In the late 1960s, Flair was recruited from a private boarding school in Wisconsin to the University of Minnesota with a football scholarship. His bio says it was after he dropped out that he met Minnesota wrestling legend, Verne Gagne, with whom he trained with in his early career.

Following Gagne's death in 2015, Flair said he owed Gagne his career.

Verne, I wouldn't be where I am without you. I owe my career to you. Thank you for making me. God bless you and your family #VerneGagne — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 28, 2015

Although troubled by health concerns in recent years, Flair has been posting photos of himself back in the gym, and says he's ready to "go to school."

Age Is Just A Number! Yes, I Am 73 But Watch In 76 Days. Dare To Dream! WOOOOO! @HardNocksSouth pic.twitter.com/b1BrzxSI7y — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 16, 2022

Watch more local news: