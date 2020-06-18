Alabama's 50th anniversary concert tour rescheduled for 2021

The July 10 stop at Columbia's Colonial Life Arena has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 24, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 50th anniversary tour for the country music group Alabama that was to take place this summer has been rescheduled for 2021.

The tour's July 10 stop at Columbia's Colonial Life Arena has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 24, 2021.

According to the announcement, the decision to postpone the tour was made in regard for the safety of the group's fans, based on guidance of public health officials regarding COVID-19.