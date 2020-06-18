Alabama's 50th anniversary concert tour rescheduled for 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 50th anniversary tour for the country music group Alabama that was to take place this summer has been rescheduled for 2021.
The tour's July 10 stop at Columbia's Colonial Life Arena has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 24, 2021.
According to the announcement, the decision to postpone the tour was made in regard for the safety of the group's fans, based on guidance of public health officials regarding COVID-19.
All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled date will be honored on the new performance date. Visit Ticketmaster.com, all Ticketmaster Outlets or call 1-800-745-3000 for tickets.