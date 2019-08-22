COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Alabama 50th Anniversary Tour, which included a stop at Columbia's Colonial Life Arena, has been put on hold.

The band says lead singer Randy Owen continues to experience complications with cluster migraines and vertigo. The Country Music Hall of Fame band had hoped to continue the 50 city tour with the Charlie Daniels Band, but are complying with Owen's doctor's orders that more rest is needed for his full recovery.

Teddy Gentry, Alabama bass player and vocalist, released this statement:

"The '50th Anniversary Tour' has been very special to us. The support of the fans and their energy at all of our shows has led to some of the most fun we've ever had onstage. As disappointed as myself, Randy, and Jeff are to have to postpone this tour for all of our incredible fans, we know that Randy's recovery is what is most important for everyone at this time. We would like to thank our fans, promoters, and venues and we look forward to seeing you all soon."

Tickets for the concert, originally scheduled for October 3, 2019, will be valid for the new show date to be announced in the coming weeks. Customers can request a refund at the original point of purchase. More information regarding refunds is available at coloniallifearena.com.

