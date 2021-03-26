America’s Got Talent finalist to perform at Segra Park

Preacher Lawson will perform on April 21 at 7 p.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Fireflies and The Comedy Zone will host Preacher Lawson, a finalist from America’s Got Talent, at Segra Park on April 21 at 7 p.m.

According to the release, the comedian will perform on April 21 at 7 p.m. at Segra Park in a family friendly event.

Tickets for the event will be $30 for bowl seating and $50 for VIP on-field seating.

On-field seating will include wait staff with a limited menu and beverages to order from and will be socially distant. Fans can purchase tickets for the VIP section in pods of two or four and must call the Columbia Fireflies Ticket Office at 803-726-4487 to buy VIP tickets. On-Field seating is limited. Bowl tickets will be divided into socially distant and traditional seating sections.

The socially distant section seating can be purchased in pods of six tickets or fewer. If a group of more than six people would like to sit in the socially distanced section, they can contact the Columbia Fireflies Ticket Office at 803-726-4487.

The following measures will be in place:

Masks will be required for admission and for movement on the concourse and restrooms.

Waivers will be required for all attendees.

All staff will be wearing masks.

All employees handling food and beverages will be wearing masks and gloves.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the concourse.

Enhanced restroom sanitization before, during and after the event.

Social distancing of six feet between groups shall be required in all queues.

Bring a credit or debit card; no cash will be accepted.