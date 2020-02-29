AUSTIN, Texas — More than 16 pigs could be seen sporting tutus in the Mueller area on Saturday, and for an important reason.

"One of our main missions with Central Texas Pig Rescue is to promote what pigs should really look like, to dispel the mini, micro pig myth," said Shonda Harris with Central Texas Pig Rescue.

The event was Mardi Gras-themed, with different vendors and bands who joined in on the fun.

Harris told KVUE some of the pigs featured in the parade were saved from slaughter houses, and others were strays found on the side of the road.

She says the main purpose of the event is to promote body positivity with pigs, and educate the public that they don't stay small forever.

"The fad gets promoted on social media and by big celebrities, which is not a viable option," Harris said. "Pigs are living creatures. When they get fed properly they grow, so a 20-, 30-, 50-pound pig is not a healthy pig."

