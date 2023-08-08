Beyoncé concert in Charlotte: What to know before heading out

If you're going to the Renaissance World Tour on Aug. 9, here's everything you need to know.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get ready BeyHive: Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour is upon us, and now, it's time to get information. The lauded celebration of Black and LGBTQ ballroom cultures will take over Bank of America Stadium and Uptown Charlotte.

If you're headed to the show Wednesday, Aug. 9, there are a few things you should know.

There's a new start time

Beyoncé was originally set to take the stage at 7 p.m. Last month, it was announced the show will begin an hour later, at 8 p.m., meaning fans will have more time to pregame, dance and find their seats.

Previous shows on the Renaissance World Tour were roughly three hours long, so be prepared to be at Bank of America Stadium well into the night. Doors open for the show at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

How to get to the stadium

If you're driving to the show, there are more than 30,000 parking spaces available within a 15-minute walk to Bank of America Stadium, and the stadium opens up Lot 1 for non-NFL event parking. Fans can also reserve parking spots ahead of the concert here.

If you're not driving to the concert, rideshare services like Uber and Lyft are available. The city of Charlotte asks anyone using rideshare apps to meet their drivers at the corner of Third Street and Church Street, near Romare Bearden Park.

The Charlotte Area Transit System announced it will be adding more trains to take concertgoers up and down the Blue Line but added that the adding more trains, but added that the Brooklyn Village & Convention Center stops will be buzzing. Riders are encouraged to download the CATS-Pass app to store train and bus tickets as well as report suspicious activity.

There will be road closures

Pop-up shops selling concert merchandise will be in place before and after the show between 5 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Consequently, the following streets will close at 9 a.m. for event set up:

Mint Street from Morehead Street to Graham Street

Graham Street from Mint Street to Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard

Brooklyn Village Avenue from Church Street to Mint Street

CATS will also temporarily adjust routes 1, 5, 7, 16, 22, 26 and 35 due to road closures for the Beyoncé concert this Wednesday at Bank of America Stadium.

What to bring/what not to bring

Concertgoers should keep in mind that there is a clear bag policy if they plan to bring things with them.

The following items will be permitted but will be inspected at bag check locations prior to entry include:

Any transparent plastic, vinyl or PVC bag no larger than 12" x 6" x 12"

Purses, bags or clutches no larger than 4.5" x 6.5"

Containers for medical supplies or special food items for diabetics (please contact the director of security at 704-358-7000 for more information on the approval process)

Flags without poles or sticks

Seat pads without covers, zippers, clasps, pockets or any other device that would allow the concealment of any items

Tablets

What's the forecast?

Wednesday will be a nice day with scattered clouds and highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 60s. There's a slight chance of showers after midnight.