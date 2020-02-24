Do you know what they say about speaking something into existence? Well, turns out the same may be true about painting.

Just days after a new mural was announced in Murray Hill featuring Bill Murray's face, the man himself was spotted at a Jacksonville event venue.

Jessica Race, an employee at Engine 15 Brewing company, snapped a photo of Murray during his visit.

"He didn’t actually come to Engine, he was at a wedding at The Glass Factory next door," Race explained. "I went over there when I got off work and introduced myself. I told him about the mural!"

According to multiple sources, Murray was in town for the wedding of Alison Tessitore and Chris Seely.

Seely is the manager for Murraybrosgolf, LLC, per Corporationwiki.com.

Murray is famous for his roles in movies such as Caddyshack, Groundhog Day, Ghostbusters and many more.

He's also been a longtime supporter of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Facebook/Jessica Race