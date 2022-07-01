'This is my dad's handwriting to keep him with me, always': Bindi Irwin debuts tattoo honoring late father

The 23-year-old TV personality and animal conservationist posted a photo on Instagram, showcasing a tattoo of the words "graceful warrior" and an alligator.

QUEENSLAND, Australia — Bindi Irwin, daughter of late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, debuted her new ink that honors her father.

The 23-year-old TV personality and animal conservationist posted a photo on Instagram Thursday, which showcases a tattoo of the words "graceful warrior" and an alligator.

"The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were, 'My graceful warrior,'" Bindi wrote in the post, also indicating that's where her daughter's name, Grace, came from. "This is my dad’s handwriting to keep him with me, always."

Bindi said the alligator in the tattoo, named Daisy, represents her family's conservation work at Wildlife Warriors, which was established in 2002 by Steve and Terri Irwin as a way to involve others in protecting injured, threatened or endangered wildlife.

Chandler Powell, Bindi's husband, commented on the post and wrote, "Such gorgeous artwork❤️ You amaze me every day. Each one is meaningful to mark this special time in our life together. Also, the Florida in me loves the alligator. 🐊 Love you so much."

Bindi gave birth to their daughter, Grace, on March 25, 2021 — which also happens to be the couple's wedding anniversary.

Bindi made her television debut as a little girl seen around the world on her father's show "The Crocodile Hunter."

Steve Irwin died in 2006 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray.

Powell is a native of Seffner, Florida, but lives in Australia now. He previously competed in wakeboarding professionally but now works at the Australia Zoo in Queensland alongside Bindi.