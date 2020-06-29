Four Saints Brewing Company in Asheboro has renamed some of their beers to honor essential workers.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Joel McClosky set out to do whatever he could to honor our front line workers that battle coronavirus for us.

The owner of Four Saints Brewing Company said they had a lot of teacher friends and friends who were in healthcare and they wanted to bring their work to light.

"It's the least we could do for our teacher and healthcare friends to highlight their efforts." continued McClosky, "We got together with an artist and had him paint a couple of images of those essential workers, even one wearing a face mask, and we changed the labels on two of our newest beers."

They also renamed the beers as well. The beers are available now at Four Saints in Asheboro.

"I know it's a small guesture but anything we can do to give credit where credit is due is a good thing. It kind of goes back to our motto. Good people, good beer" said McClosky.