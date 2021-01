The park is prepared to start welcoming back guests when it opens on May 22.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds announced that the amusement park plans to reopen in 2021.

The park is prepared to start welcoming back guests when it opens on May 22.

Carowinds will operate on limited capacity and there will be several safety protocols in place, including health screenings, face coverings, and a mobile app.