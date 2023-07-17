Hit streaming show 'Yellowstone' to make broadcast premiere on CBS this fall

CBS is reworking its fall lineup after the Hollywood strike.

The network announced on Monday that the Paramount Studio’s streaming sensation ‘Yellowstone’ will make its network debut on CBS.

Paramount Network’s "Yellowstone" is TV’s No. 1 series and it stars Kevin Costner. It’ll premiere on Sundays at 8 p.m. with the beginning of the show’s first season.

The series, which finished its fifth season, follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton, who operates a cattle ranch in Montana.

Also premiering on CBS next year will be the British version of the comedy "Ghosts," which will follow CBS’ "Ghosts" on Thursdays.