Celebrate the Fourth of July at one of these Midlands area events!

Festivals, parades, and fireworks displays scheduled for July 4th begin Friday night and run through Independence Day on Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Fourth of July is on Tuesday, but that doesn't stop some Midlands communities from celebrating America's Independence Day a bit early. Check out the events listed below if you want something to do nearby.

If you plan on celebrating at home -- with fireworks -- don't forget to check with your local law enforcement about local fireworks ordinances.

Friday through Tuesday, June 30-July 4

Red, White, and Blue in the Berry is a five-day celebration of Independence Day. On Friday, 3–8 p.m., check out Newberry Shop & Dine, the craft beer walk and live music in the park; On Saturday, there's the farmers' market 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and the Gully Washer Splash Park, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 1786 Glenn St. Ext.; head back to the splash park for fun on Sunday 2–5 p.m.; on Monday, 5-6:15 p.m. grab a free Pelican Snowball at Memorial Park before the 246th Army Band concert at the Opera House at 6:30 p.m. (free admission); Tuesday starts at 9:30 a.m. with the Harper Street Bike Parade, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Gully Washer Splash Park, end the celebration with fireworks at Newberry High School at sundown.

Saturday, July 1

Town of Lexington Independence Day Celebration 7 p.m. at Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 West Main St., Lexington. The 246th Army Band will play a concert at 7 p.m. There will be a fireworks show to follow at this free event. You can tune into 93.1FM The Lake to listen to patriotic music during the fireworks show.

35th Annual 4th of July Celebration on Lake Murray, Presented by Lexington Medical Center, kicks off with the Patriotic Boat Parade at noon. This year's theme is "Red, White, Blue, and You." Participants are encouraged to show "What July 4 means to you." The annual boat parade begins at noon at Bomb Island and is viewable from the park sites at the Lake Murray Dam after 12:30 p.m. If you can't make the boat parade, come out later that evening to take in the largest fireworks show in South Carolina at 9:30 p.m.

Kershaw County's Seventh Annual Kids' Fourth of July Parade, 10:30 a.m. in downtown Camden. Kids throughout Kershaw County are invited to show off their patriotic spirit by decorating bicycles, scooters, and wagons and wearing red, white, and blue for the seventh annual Kids' Fourth of July Parade. Festivities begin at Camden City Hall at 10 a.m.; the parade will start at 10:30 a.m. This is a free event open to the community.

Blythewood Independence Day Celebration, 4–10 p.m. at Doko Meadows Park, 171 Langford Rd., Blythewood. This year, there will be a tribute to D.B. Bryant, music from The Voltage Brothers, and a fireworks display after dark. NO coolers or pets; bring your lawn chairs, games, town giveaways, food trucks, vendors, and more!!

Fort Jackson Independence Day Celebration: FREE and open to the public. Gates open at 4 p.m.; carnival rides open at 4 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and towels. Concerts start at 6 p.m., and fireworks will begin around 9:20 p.m. Those coming from off-post are asked to use Gate 4, Boyden Arbor Road, to access Hilton Field. Everyone older than 16 must possess a valid state or government-issued identification card for entry. The vehicle driver must have a valid driver's license, valid proof of insurance, and a valid registration. Motorcycle riders must also conform to Department of Defense regulations to enter the post, and the requirements include wearing a Department of Transportation-approved helmet, full-fingered gloves, long pants, over-the-ankle boots, and a long-sleeved shirt/jacket. Additionally, all visitors should know that random vehicle searches will be conducted at the gates. For our guests' safety, prohibited items and more information about the event can be found on Jackson.armymwr.com.

Sumter County government and the City of Sumter will present the annual Fireworks in the Park event. The event is free to the public and fun for the whole family. The show is set to begin at 9:30–10 p.m. at Dillon Park, 210 Clara Louise Kellogg Drive.

The Calhoun County Fourth of July Celebration, 6–9 p.m. on Richland Avenue in St. Matthews, across from the Calhoun Convalescent Center. There will be live music, food vendors, and fireworks. Vendors will have everything from Italian ice to barbecue and burgers. The Mighty Kicks band will perform from 7:15 to 9 p.m. A fireworks show will begin at dusk.

Sunday, July 2

Patriots, Picnic & Pops Sunday, 5–8 p.m. Historic Camden Revolutionary War Site, 222 Broad Street, Camden. Grab the kids and nestle in at the Kershaw-Cornwallis House Garden for a free family-fun celebration in honor of America's Independence! Bring a picnic and lawn chairs/blanket (no pets, please), or enjoy tempting fare by Food by Mae Concession. The patriotic program at 6 p.m. includes a historical overview of Revolutionary War-era Camden, a military drum demonstration, and a reading of the Patriots from the Camden District. From 7–8 p.m., Camden Community Band and Friends members perform a rousing July 4th selection of great American standards. Free mini-American flags are provided. Rain location: Camden High School, 1022 Ehrenclou Drive, Camden, SC. The program starts at 6 p.m.

The 246th Army Band 3 p.m. at the Sumter Opera House, 21 N Main St. The National Guard band, stationed at McEntire Joint National Guard Air Base near Columbia, will celebrate the Fourth of July with everything from ceremonial concert music and marches to rock, jazz, pop, big band, and brass band repertoire.

The Town of Elloree Independence Day Celebration in the Park, 6:30 p.m. at Joe Miller Park. Hamburgers, hot dogs, and ice cream will be on sale. A picnic to be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. will be followed by a patriotic program to begin at 8 p.m. DJ Don Weidle will provide music throughout the event. The day will culminate with a spectacular fireworks display after dark. Individuals are welcome to bring their lawn chairs and blankets.

Monday, July 3

Red, White, and Blue Celebration, 6:30–11 p.m. Manning Farmers Market, 21 E Boyce St. Bring a chair and enjoy Level 10 Live Band & Show entertainment, food trucks, and fireworks display at 10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4

Salute from the Shore begins at 11 a.m. as numerous military aircraft will soar along the South Carolina coast again to pay tribute to America's bravest. Patriotic beachgoers will be dazzled with planes featuring F-16s from Shaw Air Force Base, a C-17 from Joint Base Charleston, and two civilian-owned vintage aircraft, including a Nanchang CJ-6s and a Focke Wulf FWP-149. The flight path of the planes will span the length of South Carolina's coastline. The air show will kick off at 11 a.m. from Murrells Inlet, with the civilian-owned aircraft flying down the coast to Folly Beach. At 1 p.m., two F-16s from Shaw Air Force Base and a C-17 from Joint Base Charleston Air Force Base will go down the coastline, beginning at Cherry Grove and ending in Beaufort County in the Lowcountry. This fast-moving showcase of freedom offers beachgoers a chance to gather together to salute those in the Armed Forces who are currently serving or have served our country. Everyone is invited to celebrate this patriotic occasion to honor the United States Military during this free military flyover. Beachgoers are encouraged to wear red, white, and blue, wave American flags, and salute the aircraft as they fly by. Check out the flight path here.

Born in the USA 4th of July 4 Miler, Relay & Firecracker Youth Run This Independence Day celebration run gives proceeds to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society & Strictly Running's Youth Cross Country Summer Camp. The race will be at Forest Acres City Hall: 5217 Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29206. The 4 Miler & Relay will begin at 7:04 a.m. The Firecracker Fun Run will start at 7:54 a.m. We will be having a costume contest & encourage all participants to dress up in their best 4th of July attire for a $100 CASH prize! Awards, including watermelon awards, will be given at 8:14 a.m. For more information or to register, click here.

Lexington County Peach Festival, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. at Gilbert Community Park. The Festival opens at 8 a.m. with the car show; Peach Parade is at 9:30 a.m. Enjoy ripe peaches and live entertainment. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Orangeburg County Fair Association. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, located at 350 Magnolia St. in Orangeburg. Free rides, food, and rides at no cost. Bamberg native and "American Idol" Top 8 finalist Warren Peay will perform at 7 p.m. on the main stage.

The City of Bamberg's 4th of July Celebration, 5–10 p.m. Guess Park, 2936 Railroad Ave. Food vendors will be on hand, and a fire truck spray time, where folks can cool off, will be held along the railroad berm between Carlisle and Cannon streets from 6:30-7 p.m. The Anybody's Guess Band will perform from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. Line dancing will also be held from 7:30–8 p.m. A Fourth of July parade will be held from 8–8:30 p.m. The parade will begin at U.S. Highway 78 East and continue for approximately one mile down Heritage Highway. The evening ends with fireworks 9–9:30 p.m. at Guess Park.