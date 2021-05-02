Chadwick Boseman makes history with 4 SAG Award film nominations

The late actor was recognized for his performances in the Netflix films "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and "Da 5 Bloods."

LOS ANGELES — The late Chadwick Boseman made history Thursday when the Screen Actors Guild Award nominees were revealed.

Boseman became the first person to receive four nominations in the film categories in a single year.

Instead of rewarding Best Picture categories like the Oscars and Golden Globes, the SAG Awards' top prize recognizes the entire cast instead of the film itself.

Boseman received the following nominations at the 27th SAG Awards:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role ("Da 5 Bloods")

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture (alongside the cast of "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture (alongside the cast of "Da 5 Bloods")

Maggie Smith ("Downton Abbey" and "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel") and Jamie Foxx ("Ray," "Collateral" and "Redemption: The Stan Tookie Williams Story") also earned four nominations in a single year but received three nominations in the film categories and one nomination in the television categories.

In 2019, Boseman won a SAG Award with the rest of the cast of "Black Panther."

Boseman died Aug. 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.