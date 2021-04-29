Charlamagne that God to speak at SC State graduation

Radio Hall of Famer chosen to speak at South Carolina State University's Spring Commencement

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Well-known radio personality and South Carolina native Charlamagne Tha God will speak at South Carolina State's upcoming graduation.

According to a press release sent out this week, Charlamagne will be featured at the Spring Commencement Ceremony on May 7.

Charlamagne, also known as Lenard Larry McKelvey, grew up in the Charleston area.

Charlamagne is known for being a co-host and driving force of the radio show, The Breakfast Club, as well has being a New York Times Best Selling Author.

According to a press release from the university, Charlamegne Tha God is described as "one of the best potent, influential, and sought-after voices in the world today."

The radio hall of fame star is also known for other major contributions to the Black community.

As WLTX previously reported, Charlamagne established The Ford Family Endowed Scholarship Fund by contributing $250,000 to S.C. State’s Alumni Association, which benefits Black women in English, communications and mental health fields at the university.

The press release also stated "his transformative culture-shifting perspective has catapulted him to become one of the world’s most highly coveted and trusted voices, distinguished by his brilliant ability to transform and steer culture, ignite movements, and activate heightened levels of philanthropic engagement."

Back in September, the South Carolina native has also helped the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic by providing free Wi-Fi access to students who are unable to access remote learning, and helping with COVID-19 testing.

SC State will give out approximately 250 degrees. Returning graduates whose commencement ceremonies were conducted virtually in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will also be honored at the May commencement ceremony.