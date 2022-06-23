Columbia native has short film honored at Paris Film Awards

Tony Moore's movie, 'Kevin,' is about a chance encounter with a stranger at a record store

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tony Moore is no stranger to Hollywood. The Columbia native has spent more than a decade chasing his dreams in the City of Angels.

On Thursday, Moore spoke News19 anchor Brandon Taylor about his new short film “Kevin,” which was awarded Best LGBTQ film for the month of May 2022 at the Paris Film Awards.

Moore directs and acts in “Kevin,” an idea that came to him nearly 10 years ago. The movie is about a chance encounter with a stranger at a record store that leads the main character, Kevin, on an over-thinker’s journey to discovery what this new relationship is. Moore says he hopes the film will be shown at the Freedom Festival International in Columbia in August.

Moore has created several podcasts including Lounging with Tony, and has starred in numerous television shows.