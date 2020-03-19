Editor's note: You are starting to hear the term 'flattening the curve' as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

Even the legendary Lennon-McCartney songwriting duo couldn't have come up with this stuff.

We often hear that music brings the world together, which is proving to be true during the coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak. The internet is bursting into song about the global pandemic and using music to help brighten the mood.

1. Charlie Barnes, 83 of Franklin, Kentucky and guitar player Tom Campbell 71 of Hendersonville, Tennessee

Notable lyric: "Corona, corona, it's an emergency/ Let's call the CDC/ And if that don't do it/ Give me some CBD"

2. Brendan Hickey, Gracie Libby, John Hickey and Kathleen Hickey in Chesterville, Maine, joined forces to turn Dexy's Midnight Runners' "Come On, Eileen" into "COVID-19."

Notable lyric: "Can't go to my job/ Or be in a mob/ I am lonely, oh COVID-19"

3. Phil Hoose and his wife Sandi wrote this tune while in quarantine in New Orleans.

Notable lyric: "We never touch our noses/ We cough into our sleeves/ We shake hands with our elbows/ We never leave"

4. Karen Jenkins in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, brought out her ukulele to rewrite "Lola" by The Kinks.

Notable lyric: "Well the colleges closed and my school just closed too and the families are all saying what are we gonna do/ It's corona."

5. Erik Smith in Jonesboro, Maine, rewrote Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start the Fire" to sing about the lack of toilet paper in grocery stores.

Notable lyric: "Toilet paper's sold out, Hannaford is bare shelves/ Other aisles fully stocked with hand soap and cough drops/ Something's out of wack/ Racing for the last pack/ We need social distancing, not Black Friday shopping"

6. Founding members of the Kennebunk River Bands Steve and Emily MacKinnon wrote a spoof song for teachers of Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive," titling it "We Will Survive!"

Notable lyric: "We’ve got our books instead / while we’re preventing that COVID / just go online / we will survive"

7. BONUS: An entire Quarantine Karaoke Facebook group

Want more coronavirus tunes or maybe you're inspired to write your own? You're not alone. Joseph Meyers started the Quarantine Karaoke Facebook Group for this exact reason. As of 9:40 a.m.on March 19, the group has gained more than 8,200 members in just 24 hours.

Quarantine Karaoke Welcome to QUARANTINE KARAOKE!! 🎤 You are encouraged to post videos of yourself singing your favorite songs to distract from the world pandemic and pull each other closer together. Positive vibes...

